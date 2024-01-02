Skip to content
Extensive damage in barn fire with photovoltaic system

More than 160 firefighters have fought a fire in a barn with a photovoltaic system on the roof in Appenheim in Rheinhessen. The detached building was considerably damaged in the fire on Monday evening, as the Mainz police headquarters announced on Tuesday. There were no injuries.

The lettering "Feuerwehr" can be read in yellow on the emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Fire - Extensive damage in barn fire with photovoltaic system

More than 160 firefighters have fought a fire in a barn with a photovoltaic system on the roof in Appenheim in Rheinhessen. The detached building was considerably damaged in the fire on Monday evening, as the Mainz police headquarters announced on Tuesday. There were no injuries. There was also a tractor in the barn with agricultural equipment. The cause of the fire and the exact amount of damage were initially unknown. Investigators immediately photographed the scene of the fire using a drone. It was secured with a fence for further investigation. A fire expert was to be called in.

