Extensive damage caused by fire in Rastatt

The fire in a garage and a residential building on New Year's Eve in Rastatt near Karlsruhe caused damage of around 300,000 euros. No one was injured, the police announced in the evening. The fire broke out in the garage and spread to the house. According to the police, the building is no longer habitable for the time being. As to the possible cause, the investigators said that "improper handling of an open fire" could have triggered the fire. When asked, a spokesperson did not go into further detail, referring to the ongoing investigation.

