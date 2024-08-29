- Extended jail sentence issued due to fatal stabbing incident.

Due to allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death with a kitchen knife during a heated argument, a woman is facing five years and nine months in prison, as decided by the Regional Court of Frankenthal. Authorities confirmed the sentence for voluntary manslaughter, as stated by a justice representative. The court dismissed the possibility of self-defense. Considering the defendant's impairment, the court acknowledged her reduced capacity to make rational decisions. However, the verdict is not yet finalized.

The diminished accountability recognized by the court stems from the conclusions drawn by an expert. The expert examined the situation and concluded that the defendant was under the influence of "emotional intensity coupled with a blend of alcohol, marijuana, and medication" at the time of the event, which occurred in her apartment in Neustadt/Weinstraße during January. Thus, her reduced responsibility is a possibility.

The expert's report was submitted to The Commission for further consideration in the defendant's case. Despite her reduced responsibility, The Commission will decide if the five-year and nine-month sentence should stand as final.

