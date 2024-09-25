Expressing sorrow over the demise of Jacques Breuer

Actors and voice artist Jacques Breuer, renowned for his TV crime dramas, sadly passed away at the age of 67. According to his agency, he peacefully departed on September 5th, following a stroke.

Breuer became famous for his role in the 1979 miniseries "Mathias Sandorf" as Peter Bathory. His television career boasts numerous crime hits such as "Derrick", "The Old Fox", "The Crime Hour", "A Case for Two", "SOKO", and numerous "Crime Scenes". He made his recent appearances in "Aktenzeichen XY ... ungeloest" and "The Prosecutor: The Last Refusal" in 2022.

His soothing, gentle, and subtle gravelly tone is unmistakable. Audiences recognize this distinctive voice in characters like Aragorn in "The Lord of the Rings", Stannis Baratheon in "Game of Thrones", and various sinister roles in American crime series.

Hailing from an Austrian acting family, Breuer declared during an interview that he never fancied any other professions. As a child, he was captivated by adventure documentaries. "My childhood dream was to join explorers in the jungle and uncover ancient ruins. But somehow, I preferred to embody those adventures – and as a kid, to enact the archaeologist discovering Inca treasures. As a result, I've always lived in an alternate universe."

Child Prodigy in "Derrick"

In a 2013 interview with Bayern 3 radio, Breuer was proud to call himself a "lucky Hans" post-graduation from the Otto Falckenberg School. He even had the unique distinction of being the youngest member of the Munich Residenztheater for some time. His industry resume boasts 80 roles, with his first major television role as the young villain in "Derrick", at only 17 years old.

The 67-year-old actor faced numerous health struggles throughout his life, as outlined by the Bild newspaper. In 2022, Breuer, diagnosed with diabetes for 30 years, underwent toe amputations due to circulatory issues. Despite the surgery, he reported experiencing prolonged feelings of ill health, only to later confirm that he had caught a hospital infection and ended up spending four months in the clinic.

