Expose your oral cavity, extend your tongue.

Two distinctive solo dates leading to varying outcomes, a farewell filled with a declaration, and passionate lip-locking sessions concealed behind lush foliage: The pursuit of pure love seems to be getting more passionate.

The solo date often serves as the defining moment. At last, perfect chemistry is brought together. The competing cohort is kept at a distance, leaving an open field for the suitor to persuade the Bachelorette that he's the superior choice. Jan, brimming with excitement, hops into a helicopter with Stella. The victor of the compatibility test adopts a cautious approach initially. He takes Stella's hand and revels in the aerial panorama of the paradise-like landscape with her. In the pool later, he plunges deep with Stella, sharing his "soldier's affliction" and downtimes. The Bachelorette is left astonished and appreciative. Her expectations of Stella's openness were far exceeded.

Jan is sailing through, perhaps even with flying colors - until he decides to shift from first to fifth gear. "Let's share a moment looking into each other's eyes," Jan suggests sotto voce. Sixty seconds later, the inked firefighter loses control: "I could see in your eyes that you're curious about my kiss!" Jan's strategy backfires. Instead of embracing him, Stella hits the brakes: "Perhaps we should save that for another time," the Bachelorette grins. The high suddenly crashes into a hangover. Jan covers his face with his hands: "The intention was there, but the outcome wasn't great," the Hamburg native concludes with a sigh of disappointment.

Lips that dance a tantalizing tango

Following a brief but intense group date, where Musty, the Mottzki entertainer, reveals his emotional side for the first time ("My father's passing knocked me off balance, afterwards everything seemed insignificant to me"), Leila, the Rasta girl and trained social worker, is treated to the next solo date in Stella's pool. "May I kiss you?" Leila proposes candidly. Next thing you know, their lips are already dancing a tantalizing tango. After the kiss, crucial matters need to be addressed. "Where are your sensual sweet spots?" "Which type of intimacy appeals to you the most?" Leila and Stella realize they share similar preferences in many aspects.

Other contestants also aspire to the same connection with the Bachelorette. However, Aysun, unable to develop any emotional connection, decides to bid farewell to the villa. With tears in her eyes, the bold woman from Mannheim confides in the Bachelorette about her "platonic" emotional turmoil. "Therefore, I shall depart from the villa," Aysun sobs. The imposing Martin swoops in to pick up the fragile Aysun and escorts her to freedom. Upon returning, he swiftly captures the Bachelorette and disappears with her towards the outdoor backstage area, where the two engage in a passionate display of affection.

Skewed perspectives may spell trouble

Soon afterwards, Stella too finds herself in a kissing encounter with Shy Guy Devin. The night was perfect, the atmosphere electric, and the Bachelorette was at a loss as to how to proceed with her tongue.

During the unseen DJ's musical debut and Amor's wild acclaim from the sky, the format director interrupts the celebration by flashing distorted black-and-white glimpses towards the dance floor. Martin is engaged in a heated dispute with the weeping Luna. An irritated Musty is insisting on getting to the bottom of things. And Ferry is also vocal in his displeasure. What's going on? What's happening? And most importantly: When will things get clarified? Unfortunately, answers remain elusive. Sigh... If you enjoy suspenseful cliffhangers, you're eagerly awaiting every next move.

In the spirit of honesty and openness, Leila proposes a kiss to Stella, and they share a passionate moment, their lips engaging in a tantalizing tango. However, when it comes to the RTL broadcast of their reality show, the producers decide to skew their perspective, showing only blurred glimpses of the situation, leaving viewers in suspense. [RTL]

Read also: