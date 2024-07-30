- Explosives found in apartment - search after robbery

Police Raid in Berlin-Weißensee Reveals Small Amount of Explosives

During a raid on an apartment in Berlin-Weißensee, police stumbled upon a small quantity of explosives. Around 200 people were temporarily evacuated for safety. The explosives were destroyed later that afternoon by specialists from the state criminal office, as reported by police. A 40-year-old man was provisionally arrested. There are indications that the man is affiliated with the left-wing extremist Antifa, according to a spokesperson for the Berlin public prosecutor's office.

The apartment in a multi-family building on Smetanastraße was searched on the order of the public prosecutor's office. The background to this was investigations into an alleged serious robbery that took place on July 25 in Berlin-Kreuzberg.

Search following Robbery

According to a spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office, two YouTube influencers from the Querdenker movement were allegedly attacked by two to three masked individuals. Pepper spray was used and a microphone was stolen. The microphone was one of the items they were hoping to find during the search, but it was not located.

Instead, explosives were found at the suspect's residence - and evidence suggesting a connection to Antifa. The possible perpetrators have not yet been identified, according to the public prosecutor's office. No further details about the motive for the crime have been released.

Due to the discovery of explosives, police established a security perimeter of 50 meters. Additionally, Smetanastraße was closed between Meyerbeerstraße and Bizetstraße. The closures were lifted later that afternoon, as reported.

