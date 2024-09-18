Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsCologne

Explosive device situated beneath a blazing automobile in Cologne.

Unveiled Action by Elite Military Units

 and  Vladimir Milov
1 min read
Currently, no link has been established between the recent blasts in the urban center characterized...
Currently, no link has been established between the recent blasts in the urban center characterized by cathedrals.

Explosive device situated beneath a blazing automobile in Cologne.

At midnight, people living in Cologne's Ostheim district come across a blazing car. As firefighters extinguish the flames, they stumble upon an unsettling situation: a live hand grenade hidden beneath the vehicle. Reports indicate that this could potentially be connected to criminal organizations.

According to local authorities, they handled the explosive situation themselves, seeing as safely relocating it wasn't an option.

Intriguingly, some speculate the car's fiery demise was intentional, possibly hinting at involvement from organized crime syndicates. The gossip mills add that the damaged vehicle was a BMW X6.

Eyewitness accounts suggest a loud bang heard in the night and the sight of the burning car parked on a lot. Police quickly cordoned off the area as a precaution. The discovery of the hand grenade was made during firefighting operations. Needless to say, evidence was collected to aid further investigations.

The investigation has now been passed on to an anti-organized crime unit, given the recurring instances of explosions in Cologne recently. The latest incident took place Wednesday in front of a city center clothing store. Earlier, on Monday, an explosion happened near a nightclub.

After the investigation shifted to the anti-organized crime unit, they decided to closely monitor activities in Cologne's high-risk areas, including Ostheim district. Despite the distance, some believe the series of incidents, including the car explosion, might be related to the recent explosions in other parts of Cologne, such as near the nightclub and the city center clothing store.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform.
Politics

Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform.

Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform. The simultaneous detonation of numerous pagers in Lebanon, as observed by specialists, serves as a showcase of Israel's power, even though Jerusalem's government hasn't publicly acknowledged responsibility. This incident is embarrassing for Hezbollah, as it reveals

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public

Latest

Mats Hummels now has a different manager.
Sport

Mats Hummels now has a different manager.

Mats Hummels now has a different manager. Mats Hummels' potential new team, AS Roma, won't be welcoming Edin Terzic or Thomas Tuchel. Instead, they've appointed Croatian coach Ivan Juric as their new boss, just after sacking legendary figure Daniele De Rossi. The Roma board officialized

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform.
Politics

Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform.

Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform. The simultaneous detonation of numerous pagers in Lebanon, as observed by specialists, serves as a showcase of Israel's power, even though Jerusalem's government hasn't publicly acknowledged responsibility. This incident is embarrassing for Hezbollah, as it reveals

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public