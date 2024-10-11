Explosive device in Cologne under controlled detonation.

In Cologne, Germany, the priciest bomb disposal task since World War II concluded victoriously. Specialists managed to explode an American 10-centner bomb in the evening, as reported by the city. Initially, bomb squad members from the Ordnance Disposal Service could only neutralize one of the two activation devices in the afternoon. Thus, they had to conduct a regulated explosion involving significant amounts of sand and heavy transportation vehicles.

The operation labeled as expensive by the city, necessitated the evacuation of three hospitals harboring nearly 650 patients and forced approximately 6,400 residents to vacate their homes. With the impending controlled detonation, the city issued a warning to residents, stating that the explosion would be audible as a deep rumble, even extending beyond the 500-meter danger zone.

The explosive device was situated on land slated for a health campus development. Following the blast, the affected medical facilities will undergo assessments for potential damage, and an investigation will commence to evaluate the extent of bomb debris contamination in the surrounding areas.

Patients with severe health conditions and difficulty in relocation remained within one of the hospitals during the defusing process. These individuals were subsequently shifted to a secure "safe house," backed by thick wooden panels. Preparations for this planned operation took months, involving around 1,300 respondents, including city officials, law enforcement officers, firefighters, rescue teams, and 800 volunteers.

Bomb disposal instances regularly materialize in Cologne. As one of the most heavily bombed cities during World War II, Cologne experienced the British Royal Air Force's inaugural "Thousand Bomber Raid" on a major German city on the night of May 30-31, 1942.

German literary icon, Thomas Mann, who was residing in exile in California then, commented: "Terrible air raid on Cologne, 1,000 aircraft. Destruction, chaos." Approximately 20,000 Cologne inhabitants perished in aerial attacks, leaving only the cathedral intact in the city center.

