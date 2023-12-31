Investigations - Explosions caused by pyrotechnics

Shortly before New Year's Eve, the police in Saxony recorded a whole series of explosions caused by pyrotechnics. Among other things, a portable toilet, cigarette vending machines and a mailbox were blown up. The police assume that pyrotechnics were used in all cases. In Löbau, a detonation also destroyed a parked car. In this case, the police initially spoke of an unknown explosive device. All the windows were shattered by the explosion. Splinters flew around 30 meters. The perpetrators remain unknown for the time being.

In Kirchberg in the Zwickau district, unknown persons blew up the letterbox system of an apartment building on Sunday night. According to the police, several doors and two parked vehicles were damaged by the force of the detonation. The damage amounted to around 5,000 euros.

A mobile toilet was blown up in Oberwiesenthal on Saturday afternoon. Parts of it flew 20 meters through the air, the police reported on Sunday.

Also on Saturday, a cigarette vending machine in Freiberg was destroyed by an explosion. Two perpetrators got hold of an undetermined amount of cigarettes. According to the police, property damage of around 5000 euros was also caused.

At the end of the week, another cigarette vending machine was blown up with firecrackers in the Großzschocher district of Leipzig. The unknown perpetrators stole tobacco products and money, according to the police.

Source: www.stern.de