Ludwigshafen - Explosion with subsequent fire at Chemieunternehmen BASF

In the stem factory of BASF in Ludwigshafen, an explosion and subsequent fire occurred, according to a spokesperson in the second largest city in Rhineland-Palatinate. The cause is being investigated, the spokesperson added. The works fire department is in action, and the environmental measurement vehicles are on their way both within and outside the factory grounds.

The explosion reportedly occurred around 12:00 pm in a plant in the Süd works section. A smoke cloud was also noticeable outside the grounds. The relevant authorities have been informed, it was stated.

The explosion at BASF's Lutherdorf site in Ludwigshafen originated from a workshop in the Süd works section. This incident has raised concerns about the safety of chemical companies in the area. Despite the fire and the subsequent explosion, the local chemical companies continue operating, albeit with heightened vigilance following this series of accidents in Rhineland-Palatinate.

Read also: