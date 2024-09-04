- Explosion rocks Werlsee boat, leaves three individuals hurt.

Close to Werlsee in Grünheide (Oder-Spree), a pleasure boat went up in flames. This incident led to another vessel catching fire. Preliminary police reports suggest that three individuals were hurt. There was significant damage to property. A representative from the Potsdam police headquarters' press office couldn't provide additional information at the moment.

As reported by RBB, quoting the authorities, a leisure boat blew up shortly after it set sail. A young captain was allegedly pushed into the water by the explosion but successfully rescued his three passengers. The burning boat then collided with a houseboat, igniting it.

According to RBB, an elderly man of 87 endured severe burns and was rushed to the University Hospital Berlin (UKB). His companions, a 84-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman, also suffered burn injuries.

The leisure boat that exploded was a type of ship, a pleasure boat. The colliding boat that caught fire was another vessel near the houseboat.

