Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsEffects of War

Explosion of World War I-era bomb occurs in a chemical facility in the Czech Republic.

Unexpectedly, a 500-pound aerial bomb was discovered around 50 kilometers south of Dresden, shockingly situated within a large-scale refinery and chemical plant. The bomb was then detonated under intense pressure.

 and  Anne Legman
2 min read
Robust measures were essential for the explosion of the explosive device. (Archive image)
Robust measures were essential for the explosion of the explosive device. (Archive image)

- Explosion of World War I-era bomb occurs in a chemical facility in the Czech Republic.

In the biggest chemical area of the Czech Republic, an old World War II bomber explosive was safely blown up using a planned explosion. The blast, set off remotely from a safe distance, happened around midday, as per the police report. The explosion was captured on camera from afar, and it created a significant dust cloud. A 500-pound bomb from the British, fitted with a potentially hazardous long-term fuse, was found at Unipetrol's refinery in Litvinov over a week ago. This industrial city is located in North Bohemia, about 50 kilometers south of Dresden.

Chemical experts constructed a barrier of sand-filled bags around the bomb, measuring 5 meters high and up to 6 meters wide. Access to a 2-kilometer radius safety zone was restricted, and drones were not allowed in the no-fly zone.

The police announced that there was no major damage after the blast, but the chemical product pipelines were located less than 20 meters from the bomb location. Before the Unipetrol refinery and petrochemical plants could resume operations, they needed thorough inspections.

The long-term fuse of this bomb was considered highly explosive and unpredictable due to its aging process. Similar bombs caused the deaths of three people in Göttingen in 2010 during their preparation.

Upon discovery in Litvinov, around 600 workers were evacuated, and the refinery and petrochemical operations were halted. The Unipetrol plant is a part of the Polish Orlen conglomerate. To cover the production gap, the Czech government decided to release 135 million liters of diesel and gasoline from its emergency reserves.

During World War II, the site was used for the Sudetenland Oil Works, which manufactured synthetic gasoline using brown coal. The factory was repeatedly bombed by the Allies between May 1944 and March 1945 to disrupt fuel supplies.

The explosion from the old World War II bomb had significant effects on the operation of the Unipetrol refinery and petrochemical plants, necessitating thorough inspections before resumption. The potential unpredictability of such bombs, as shown by the incident in Göttingen, underscores the potential dangers of war remnants.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

Law enforcement officials were dispatched to a disturbance in Recklinghausen on a Wednesday,...
Panorama

In Recklinghausen, regrettably, three law enforcement rounds resulted in the fatal shooting of an individual.

In Recklinghausen, regrettably, three law enforcement rounds resulted in the fatal shooting of an individual. During a law enforcement operation in Recklinghausen, a 33-year-old individual met their end, with authorities pointing towards a tense situation involving the deceased as the cause. Information is now surfacing that this person was grappling

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
Oliver Pocher expresses his heartache through performances: Oliver Pocher
Society

Lacking humor badly in Oliver Pocher's performances.

Lacking humor badly in Oliver Pocher's performances. Oliver Pocher consistently utilizes his ex-spouse as fodder for cheap chuckles. Is his comedy becoming overly extreme? Instead of acknowledging that both parties are part of a broken relationship, he once more opted to overstep boundaries. His children's mom

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public
Müller is required to shell out 80,000 Euros due to the application of unlawful emblems.
Society

Melanie Müller declines to acknowledge the verdict

Melanie Müller declines to acknowledge the verdict Pop star Melanie Müller challenges her conviction for making the Nazi salute. The lawyer representing the 36-year-old has filed an appeal, as per the Leipzig local court's announcement. The court had fined the Ballermann star a total of 160 daily rates

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public