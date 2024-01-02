Investigations - Explosion in Stuttgart: Accident with gas cartridge suspected

According to the investigation, an explosion in an apartment building in Stuttgart on New Year's Eve was presumably caused by the improper use of a gas canister. It was about the size of a can of hairspray and was intended to be used for the gas stove, a police spokeswoman explained on Tuesday. As things stand at present, an accident can be assumed.

The explosion on Sunday rendered an apartment on the upper floor uninhabitable, but according to an expert, the statics of the house were not in danger. A woman and a man from the affected apartment were taken to hospital as a precaution. They have since left the hospital again, said the spokeswoman. The emergency services took care of six other people who had been in the apartment during the incident.

