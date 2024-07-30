- Explosion in basement of office building

A malfunction at a wood chip processing facility in Rosenheim, Bavaria, triggered an explosion in the basement of an office building, according to police. Initial investigations suggest that wood chips were smoldering, producing smoke gas that spread throughout the basement and heating room, and was also noticed by four employees, as reported by police.

The explosion pushed open steel doors in the basement, shattered windows, and caused a basement wall to collapse. Files and office supplies were thrown outside. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Police are investigating the exact cause and estimate the damage to be at least 80,000 euros. The fire department initially secured the wall, and its structural integrity was to be checked later, according to police.

The office building where the explosion occurred is located in the town of Rosenheim, which is situated in Bavaria. The explosion caused significant damage to the facility, affecting both the basement and some of the office space.

