Explosion at a gas station in Grozny leaves multiple casualties dead.

The remnants of the North Caucasus gas station remain.
In the heart of Chechnya's Russian republic's capital, Grozny, a gruesome incident unfolds at a gas station. The local authorities claim that five individuals, including two young lives, fell victim to a horrifying explosion.

The tragedy was captured on camera by various news sources and social media users. Footage showcases intense fireballs blasting upwards, preceded by a surge of pressure and eventually culminating in a full-scale explosion of the gas station, followed by an inferno. The blast wave sent significant debris hurling into the surrounding vicinity. The precise count of the wounded remains undisclosed.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations in Moscow published evidence of the efforts to extinguish the blaze, as well as the substantial harm inflicted upon the gas station, automobiles, and nearby structures. Upon learning of the incident, Chechnya's leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, vowed to personally intervene and ensure those responsible face justice.

Recent history has echoed similar tragic events. In the neighboring Dagestan region, no less than 13 individuals met their demise, while 23 others sustained injuries, due to an explosion at a gas station in September. Regrettably, only a month prior to that, another incident in Dagestan resulted in the loss of at least 30 lives and brought about injuries to an alarming 80 others.

The international community expressed concerns over the series of explosions in the Caucasus region, calling on the European Union to vigilantly monitor the situation and potentially provide aid. Despite the distance, the European Union condemned the violence and extended condolences to the affected families.

