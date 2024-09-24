Exploring waddling penguins and avian predators among the victors in the bird photography contest.

In its ninth year, this competition showcases the allure of avian life while shedding light on the perils they face. Canadian photographer Patricia Homonylo snatched the top prize with a harrowing image, displaying over 4,000 winged creatures that perished due to collisions with windows or reflective surfaces in Toronto.

A research published in August approximates that over a billion birds meet their demise annually in the US due to window collisions. As a photojournalist involved in conservation with the Fatal Light Awareness Program (FLAP), which aims to secure birds from lethal crashes, Homonylo aimed to portray the despair. With her team, she arranged the deceased in concentric circles, positioning the larger birds at the core.

Homonylo declared, "We set up this striking exhibit to mourn the lives lost and promote public understanding. I hope people are appalled by what they witness and encouraged to act by utilizing bird-safe glass and supporting organizations like FLAP."

To birds, a reflective surface can resemble an extension of their surroundings, causing many to dart into windows unchecked. Measures such as applying visual signs, like stickers or bird-safe coatings, can mitigate collisions.

This competition gains traction from conservation efforts, having partnered with Birds on the Brink, a charity that finances grassroots bird conservation projects worldwide. According to the most recent BirdLife International study, close to half of the world's bird species are dwindling, and one in eight is on the brink of extinction.

Will Nicholls, the head of Bird Photographer of the Year, spoke to CNN about the competition, explaining, "Visualizing the existence of wildlife in tree tops forms half the battle for sparking interest in nature. Humans, as visual beings, absorb meaning effectively through photography."

Photographers from across the globe submitted over 23,000 images into the contest, battling in eight distinct categories. The Young Bird Photographer of the Year title went to 14-year-old Spanish photographer Andrés Luis Domínguez Blanco for a vibrant snapshot of a nuthatch – a small bird akin to a woodpecker – descending an oak tree in Grazalema, Spain.

The photos encompass various avian species, settings, and behaviors, ranging from humorous to profound messages. As per Paul Sterry, a Birds on the Brink trustee, "An exceptional photograph either showcases artistic excellence or conveys a compelling story."

Traveling to different locations, many bird enthusiasts participate in this competition to raise awareness about the plight of avian life. Recognizing the importance of bird-safe glass in reducing window collisions, Homoylo strongly advocates for its widespread implementation during her travels.

