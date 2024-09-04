If the scenario unfolds... or Understanding the consequences of... - Exploring the True Advantages of Living Without Sugar

Treat yourself to a donut here, scoop of dessert there – Sweets can enhance our mood and provide energy. The desire for them is particularly strong when we're feeling stressed or need a pick-me-up. However, the positive effects are temporary. Over the long term, excessive sugar intake can be harmful to health, potentially leading to diseases like diabetes, obesity, Alzheimer's, and depression.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the German Society for Nutrition (DGE) suggest that more than 10% of daily caloric needs should come from sweets for children. For adults, the maximum is 25 to 50 grams of sugar, or about three to six teaspoons. Yet, Germans consume an average of 95 grams of sugar per person per day. With sugar found in various foods, even in items like sausage and bread, it's easy to consume too much.

Is sugar addictive?

The trend of sugar detox is popular. On social media, blogs, and YouTube, people share their experiences of sugar abstinence experiments. They talk about experiencing headaches and fatigue initially, but also about increased energy levels and better sleep after a few days without sugar. But, is this true?

Whether sugar is addictive is a topic of debate among scientists. Some studies have shown withdrawal symptoms in rats upon sugar withdrawal, but there's no similar evidence for humans yet. While headaches are often associated with sugar withdrawal, research does not support this claim. A study found that people who believed they were consuming sugar but were given sweeteners did not report headaches. Are these reported symptoms merely a figment of our imagination?

Not necessarily. Sugar stimulates the reward system in our brain, releasing dopamine, often referred to as the happiness hormone. The dopamine release makes us feel better, but when the boost subsides, it leaves us feeling less satisfied.

Sugar can lead to energy spikes and lows

At the same time, sugar consumption can trigger a sugar high, making us feel more alert and improving our mood temporarily. However, blood sugar levels eventually drop due to the release of insulin. When blood sugar levels rise rapidly, for example after consuming highly sugary products like sodas, it can lead to a sugar peak, causing a higher release of insulin and a rapid drop in blood sugar levels. This can sometimes lead to feelings of stress and hunger.

In addition, our bodies and brains need to get used to the changes in diet during sugar abstinence. If we switch to a diet with only savory foods, our bodies may feel exhausted and uncomfortable at first.

These are the short- and long-term effects of sugar abstinence

Our taste buds change: After a few days, our brain adjusts to the reduced sugar intake. This affects our taste perception, making us more sensitive to sweetness even in small amounts. The longer we abstain from sugar, the greater this effect. People who previously consumed a lot of sugar will experience this more strongly than those who already consumed less sugar.

Goodbye, bad breath: Sugar feeds mouth bacteria, which can cause bad breath. When denied sugar, their reproduction is also limited. The fewer odor-causing bacteria in the mouth, the fresher our breath.

Blood pressure drops: Within the first two weeks, there's a drop in blood pressure. The extent depends on the previous sugar consumption. Some may not notice this at all, while others may experience circulatory problems during this transition period. After this phase, sugar abstinence can lead to increased energy and better sleep, among other benefits.

Weight loss: Sugar abstinence can lead to weight loss, which can happen as early as a week. Studies have shown this. This is partly due to insulin, which is released in response to an increase in blood sugar levels. Insulin blocks fat burning. "Avoiding household sugar prevents a rapid and significant increase in blood sugar levels. Your pancreas only needs to release a little insulin to transport the sugar into the cells. This prevents excess blood sugar from being converted into fat in the liver and fat tissue," explains nutrition scientist Claus Leitzmann.

Inflammation markers decrease: Studies have shown that sugar consumption can also increase some inflammation markers in the blood, while they decrease when abstaining from sugar. This means that sugar abstinence can also help reduce inflammation in the body.

The body recovers: After 10 to 14 days, it's clear that the body is recovering. This includes alleviating or even reversing certain physical complaints caused by too much sugar. Improvements have been observed in people with fatty liver or insulin resistance.

Radical short-term sugar abstinence may not improve long-term health. A seven-day abstinence is a good attempt, but if one returns to their previous sugar consumption levels, no progress has been made. It's better to gradually reduce sugar intake to achieve long-term health benefits. As always, the amount makes the toxin.

