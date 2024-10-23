Exploring the Top Destinations Unveiled by Lonely Planet in 2025

The renowned travel publishing conglomerate's catalog spans various urban centers, countries, and regions, acknowledging Bansko in Bulgaria, Osaka in Japan, and Edmonton in Canada as metropolitan highlights.

Cameron, Lithuania, and Fiji earned mentions as nationwide destinations, while Chiriqui in Panama and Valais in Switzerland were commended for their appeal.

Speaking with CNN, Nitya Chambers, Lonely Planet's SVP of content and executive editor, highlights Toulouse, France as the top city this year. She describes it as an enchanting weekend getaway, with an intricate maze of art galleries, upcycled industrial spaces, and charming cafes.

Toulouse makes an excellent adjunct to a tour of France, according to Chambers, and Puducherry, India (previously known as Pondicherry) is similarly an ideal supplement, being easily accessible via train from the well-known tourist hub of Chennai.

Puducherry is currently reinventing itself as a preferred location for sand and surf, having embarked on an ambitious project to reclaim the eroded beaches that have encroached on the sea.

Lonely Planet's latest book, the 15th edition of its best-selling "Best in Travel," identifies train-hopping as the foremost travel trend for this year. "Best beaches" is ranked 10th, acknowledging the enduring allure of beach vacations that provide relaxation, unspoiled splendor, and a connection to nature.

Indigenous Cuisine and Outdoor Adrenaline

Chiang Mai, Thailand, features in Lonely Planet's local flavors travel trend. Chambers appreciates the city's diverse and invigorating culinary scene, welcoming both seasoned food enthusiasts and curious novices alike.

The country of Vanuatu extends an allure to travelers looking for an off-the-beaten-path Pacific Islands adventure. Vanuatu appeals to Lonely Planet due to its untamed essence, with an emphasized commitment to safeguarding the natural environment and offering opportunities for diving on submerged wrecks and witnessing molten lava erupting from an active volcano.

In England, the region of East Anglia, acknowledged for its underexplored charm, offers a wealth of historical villages, quirky art towns, and picturesque beaches and bird reserves.

Extreme birdwatching, a fascination with observing avian species that appeals to a niche audience, is listed as the fourth trend in Lonely Planet's 2023 "Best in Travel" guide. Chambers attributes this trend to a surge in bird-watching and nature activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has carried over into subsequent travel preferences.

Emerging Destinations

In northern Turkey, the lesser-visited Black Sea region's seaside cities of Giresun and Ordu offer travelers access to both the coast and the mountains.

One of Chambers' preferred recommendations in the United States is Low Country and Coastal Georgia, a visually stunning region marked by captivating beaches, marshes, and historic towns. The destination is now home to one of the nation's top African-American museums, shedding light on the rich region's history and culture.

Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2025:

Cities

Toulouse, France

Pondicherry, India

Bansko, Bulgaria

Chiang Mai, Thailand

Genoa, Italy

Pittsburgh, USA

Osaka, Japan

Curitiba, Brazil

Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Edmonton, Canada

Countries

Cameroon

Lithuania

Fiji

Laos

Kazakhstan

Paraguay

Trinidad & Tobago

Vanuatu

Slovakia

Armenia

Regions

Low Country and Coastal Georgia

The Terai, Nepal

Chiriqui, Panama

Launceston and the Tamar Valley, Australia

Valais, Switzerland

Giresun and Ordu, Turkiye

Bavaria, Germany

East Anglia, England

Jordan Trail

Mount Hood and the Columbia River Gorge region, Oregon

Trends

Train-hopping

Taking it easy

Following the music

Extreme birdwatching

Marvelous markets

What a drag

Underrated parks

Local flavors

Arboreal adventures

Best beaches.

