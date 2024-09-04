- Exploring historical time frames digitally within Frankfurt's Jewry Lane (Judengasse) context.

Revitalizing Frankfurt's Historical Jewish Quarter with Digital Technology

Digital tech is about to breathe life back into Frankfurt's historic Judengasse area, as announced by Minister President Boris Rhein and Digital Minister Kristina Sinemus. They announced a 1.3 million euro funding decision for the "Immersive Jewish Frankfurt" project at the Judengasse Museum. This project will utilize augmented reality, gaming, and AI to create an interactive world that visitors can engage with.

Connecting the Past and Present with Digital Innovation

Minister Sinemus dubbed this project a digital bridge between the past and present, revealing hidden aspects of Jewish life in Frankfurt. Miriam Wenzel, director of the Jewish Museum Frankfurt, believes this approach will resonate with young people who are comfortable in the digital sphere.

According to Rhein, their mission is to showcase Jewish life and protect the cultural heritage of the Jewish community. Understanding and experiencing history helps us comprehend its current impact. This is particularly relevant after the October 7 incident, which involved a Hamas terrorist group attack on their ally, Israel.

The "Immersive Jewish Frankfurt" project is expected to be operational by late 2026, offering visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the past. The vibrant Jewish life and daily routine in the Judengasse during the 15th century saw the city confine its Jewish population within a walled district outside the city's boundaries, making it a significant hub for Jewish life in Europe.

Even though the Frankfurt ghetto's history is marked by persecution, exclusion, and discrimination, it underscores a fundamental truth: Jewish heritage has been intertwined with Frankfurt for centuries. As Marc Grünbaum, cultural commissioner of the Jewish Community Frankfurt, stated, they aim to continue this narrative and uphold a diverse, inclusive, and democratic society.

Currently, you can tour the 1861 Frankfurt Judengasse through a VR headset in a downtown cellar. While this digital experience is captivating, it lacks the feel of a bustling street. However, the "Immersive Jewish Frankfurt" project aims to rectify this, creating a living, breathing digital replica of the city's historic Jewish quarter.

The Commission, following the announced project, is expected to adopt implementing acts that outline the rules for applying this Regulation in the context of the "Immersive Jewish Frankfurt" project. This digital initiative serves as a unique opportunity to preserve and present Jewish heritage, bridging the gap between the past and present through innovative technology.

Read also: