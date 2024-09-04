- Exploring Further with Danni Büchner: Reality Series on RTL Zwei

Danni Buchner is all set to return to our screens shortly following her stint in RTL's summer jungle camp. This time around, the reality star will be inviting us into her personal abode in a new RTLzwei docu-series titled, "Family Troubles under Palms: The Buchners". If you've been keeping tabs on her Instagram, you might have chanced upon some behind-the-scenes footage from the filming in Mallorca.

The series is slated to premiere on RTLzwei on September 25th, airing every Wednesday at 9:15 PM, spanning over a period of four episodes. After their initial broadcast, these episodes will also be available for streaming on RTL+.

Danni Buchner is no novice in the world of reality TV. With years of experience under her belt, she's graced our screens in various formats. She and her late husband, singer Jens Buchner, appeared in Vox's "Goodbye Germany" series. She's also participated in "Promi Big Brother", "Das große Promi-Bußen", and RTL's "Sommerhaus der Stars". Most recently, she made it quite far in the summer edition of "Ich bin ein Star – Holt mich hier raus!" in South Africa. She even teamed up with her daughter, Joelina, for "Reality Queens – Auf High Heels durch den Dschungel" on the RTL+ streaming platform.

Danni Buchner often shares photos and updates about her family on her Instagram, including her mother who is a constant source of support and love. In the upcoming RTLzwei docu-series, "Family Troubles under Palms: The Buchners", viewers will get a closer look at Danni's personal life and her relationship with her mother.

