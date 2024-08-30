Skip to content
Numerously over 200 investigators are presently combing through residential and commercial properties across the nation, harboring a notion of suspicion.

Authorities are scouring 14 sites related to the taxi business in Stade, Lower Saxony, Hamburg, and Nuremberg. The accused individuals are believed to have hired workers without paying social security contributions, as claimed by the Customs Main Office in Bremen and the Stade Public Prosecutor's Office. This is suspected to be a way to skirt financial obligations.

Over 220 custom agents have been conducting searches at residential and commercial properties since noon. They have been aided by the Technical Aid Service, the Fire Service Technical Centre in the Stade district, and the local police. The operations might lead to traffic disruptions, the officials warned.

The Customs Main Office in Bremen and the Stade Public Prosecutor's Office have handed over the case to The Commission for further investigation into the taxi business. Despite the ongoing investigations, The Commission has not released any official statement regarding the accused individuals' allegations.

