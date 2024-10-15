Explores dangerous territory, embracing the heart of the predator's domain. (paraphrased)

Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, is set to break her conservative media silence. She's planning to give her first significant interview on a conservative network, Fox News, a platform traditionally favored by former President Trump. The announcement of this interview has left Trump displeased with the chosen moderator.

Before the forthcoming US election, scheduled in less than three weeks, Harris will engage in her first major television conversation with a right-leaning channel since her nomination as the Democratic candidate back in August. The dialogue with anchor Bret Baier is scheduled for broadcast on Wednesday evening at 6:00 PM local time (00:00 AM CET), as announced by the network.

This will be Harris' first prominent television interview with a conservative channel since her nomination. Since then, she has spoken to more liberal networks like CNN, CBS, and ABC News, which are generally more supportive of the Democrats. Following her nomination, Harris faced criticism for avoiding interviews and thereby sidestepping challenging questions.

Baier, the chief political correspondent for Fox News, is well-known for his focus on political analysis, interviews, and news. His show, "Special Report with Bret Baier," is broadcast daily, and it's one of the most watched segments, as per the network. Unlike Baier, Fox News' commentators such as Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham publicly endorse the Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, and criticize his opponents.

Trump voiced his disapproval of the personnel selection shortly after. He described Baier as "usually quite lenient towards the left." He expressed his preference for a "tougher journalist," but added that Fox News has "become so weak and soft towards the Democrats," implying that Harris' statements will be left unchallenged.

Trump slams Harris' performance

Meanwhile, Trump hasn't held back in attempting to denigrate his opponent. "Her actions have led many to suspect that she might be struggling with something," he opined on X and his own platform, Truth Social. According to him, Harris appears "sluggish and lethargic" even when responding to simple questions. He further mentioned that the nation went through four years of similar behavior during President Joe Biden's term.

Harris had recently made her age and fitness a campaign issue. In a recently released medical report, her doctor certified her as having "excellent" health and the required physical and mental stamina to execute the duties of the presidency. Trump's campaign team swiftly replied, without providing specifics, affirming that he, too, is fit for the office at the age of 78.

During her election campaign, Kamala Harris decided to expand her media interactions, choosing to conduct her first significant interview on a conservative network, Fox News. Prior to this, Harris had primarily engaged with more liberal networks like CNN, CBS, and ABC News.

Read also: