Exploratory probe into Meloni's financial account

In Italy, investigations are currently ongoing against a previous bank worker who's accused of snooping on the financial accounts of notable figures, including Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and several high-ranking politicians. Over a span of two years, the individual from Bari is said to have illegally gained access to approximately 3,500 customer accounts, which included those of the country's leader and some of her cabinet members, according to Italian media outlets. The motive behind the man's actions remains uncertain.

During an internal review, unusual activity in the accounts caught the bank's attention. Suspicion arose due to the employee's frequent inquiries into the accounts. Subsequently, he was terminated, and now, he's under investigation for unlawful access to computer systems and data collection attempts. Authorities executed a search at his residence, seizing smartphones and computer equipment.

In certain instances, it's alleged that the man also surveyed credit card statements. From the standpoint of the investigators, this behavior is highly concerning since it enabled him to observe and recreate the politicians' movements. The former bank employee is said to have denied downloading any data.

The accounts of Meloni's sister Arianna and her ex-partner Andrea Giambruno were also accessed, as reported by media sources. Moreover, the Italian Senate President, the Minister of Defense, and the assigned EU Commissioner Roberto Fitto, all affiliated with Meloni's party Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy), also had their accounts affected.

The former employee is believed to have used his bank account to facilitate some of his illicit activities. To prevent similar incidents, the bank has since enhanced its security measures for high-profile accounts.

