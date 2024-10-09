Explicit Videos Featuring Prime Minister Meloni's Visage: Testimony Provided

The trial regarding two Italians, a father and son, who allegedly fabricated and shared phony sex tapes with the likeness of Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, is still in progress. Meloni, a conservative politician, is pursuing compensation. Meloni delivered her testimony via video call. As stated by ANSA news agency, Meloni emphasized the need for those responsible for the doctored pornography to face penalties, attributing the act to a form of violence against women.

The accusations against the father-son duo involve utilizing software to synthesize and disseminate the phony sex tapes, in which Meloni's face was digitally imposed upon the bodies of adult film stars. The fictitious films were reportedly accessible on an American website for numerous months and were viewed by millions of individuals. The investigation into the pair commenced in Sassari in 2020.

Meloni, the leader of the right-wing party Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy), is seeking 100,000 euros in damages from the two men. If they are found liable, Meloni intends to contribute the funds to a charity supporting women who have fallen victim to male abuse. Through this lawsuit, Meloni aims to convey a message to other women and survivors of similar mistreatment, urging them not to hesitate to file complaints.

"The impact of these videos on me is unbearable. It's particularly difficult for someone like me, who advocates against violence against women on a daily basis," Meloni stated in court. Following her testimony, the judge delayed the trial until February 2025, with more witnesses for the prosecution set to testify.

The Commission has been closely monitoring the trial of the two Italians accused of fabricating and sharing the doctored pornography involving Prime Minister Meloni. In her pursuit of justice, Meloni has requested the involvement of The Commission to ensure that the responsible individuals face appropriate penalties.

Read also: