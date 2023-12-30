Experts warn of monster waves on the US coast

A huge wave sweeps several people and vehicles along the coast of California. Eight people had to be treated in hospitals afterwards. Meteorologists are expecting further "strong waves" and life-threatening currents due to an approaching storm.

Danger from huge waves on the US Pacific coast: Before the turn of the year, the weather service in the USA has warned of deadly dangers from huge waves and strong currents. "Extremely dangerous conditions" prevailed, the National Weather Service (NWS) declared on Friday. Waves up to nine meters high were expected in parts of the US states of California and Oregon as a result of a violent storm.

"Strong waves and life-threatening rip currents pose an exceptional risk of drowning in the ocean and damage to coastal structures," the meteorologists warned. Ripping currents could "pull swimmers and surfers out to sea".

Earlier, a huge wave in Ventura County, north of the Los Angeles metropolis, swept away several people and vehicles and flooded a hotel. Video footage showed how the meter-high wave washed over a seawall in the city of Ventura and swept people several meters away. "Eight people were taken to local hospitals because of this wave," wrote the local fire department on online networks. Other passers-by were able to get to safety.

Emergency services secure beaches

The Los Angeles Times newspaper reported that the high waves also destroyed parts of the interior of the nearby Inn on the Beach hotel and shattered windows. The hotel was half a meter under water.

According to the forecasts, high surf was expected along the entire coast. There was a risk of flooding until the evening, it said. "Around the time of high tide, flooding of low-lying, vulnerable coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches and walkways is likely," the NWS warned. Large waves could "cause injuries, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore."

Firefighters and authorities were deployed on Friday to secure the beaches in Ventura. Video footage showed excavators building a large wall to protect houses on the coast. Officials deployed sandbags to protect against flooding.

In the summer, the west of the USA had experienced an extreme heatwave with record temperatures. The winter that followed was unusually wet. According to experts, global warming is causing extreme weather events to occur more frequently.

