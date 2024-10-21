Experts from HSV discuss their on-field jubilations strategy.

He scores, he celebrates - and creates a massive chaos: Following Hamburger SV's triumph over 1. FC Magdeburg, Noah Katterbach faces allegations of performing the Nazi salute. However, it's all a misunderstanding.

Post the chaos triggered by a suspected right-wing gesture, Noah Katterbach from Hamburger SV has spoken up, expressing astonishment at the backlash on social media. "I've witnessed once again that the internet loves pulling pranks," he shared with the "Hamburger Abendblatt" and the "Hamburger Morgenpost". "I can't grasp how anybody could think that," said the 23-year-old.

During the 3-1 (3-0) win of the Hanseatics on Sunday against 1. FC Magdeburg, the defender scored a stunning goal after an individual run, outmaneuvering the guests' defense and scoring with his right foot into the top right corner.

Following his goal, he lifted his arm horizontally towards the crowd, celebrated, and shouted in triumph. In the Sky live broadcast, Katterbach was momentarily only visible from the side, and that's where the drama ensued. From this side angle, his hand seemed to form into a gun, which wasn't apparent in the broadcast. On certain online platforms, users hypothesized about the gesture and even perceived the prohibited Nazi salute.

However, Katterbach promptly clarified the situation. From another perspective, it was clear how he formed his hands into a gun. The HSV athlete aimed to mimic Olympic shooter Yusuf Dikec, who created a buzz with a casual pose during the competition, with one hand in his pocket while targeting the minute targets.

"It was an impromptu gesture, I instantly thought of Dikec. I thought: Wow, what a cold-blooded goal," said Katterbach, who distanced himself clearly from far-right ideologies: "I don't associate with the values being manipulated. No one on this planet should do that. It was solely inspired by the shooter - for no other reason." The Dikec gun pose became popular and was also imitated by other sports stars, including pole vault world record holder Armand Duplantis.

After the confusion over his celebratory gesture, Noah Katterbach clarified that he was simply mimicking Olympic shooter Yusuf Dikec's pose, not intending to perform a Nazi salute. The following is added: He explained that the gesture was inspired by Dikec's casual pose during the competition and had nothing to do with any political ideologies.

Read also: