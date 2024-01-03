Forecasts - Experts expect more unemployed people in the country in December 2023

The Employment Agency will publish the figures for the labor market in Schleswig-Holstein in December 2023 on Wednesday (10.00 a.m.). Experts expect a seasonal increase in unemployment in winter. In November 2023, the figure had risen to 87,300, 1300 more unemployed than in October. The unemployment rate was 5.5 percent after 5.2 percent in November 2022. "The labor market trend has weakened over the past few months," said the head of the regional directorate, Markus Biercher, about the November figures. The cut-off date for the December data was 13.12.2023.

Source: www.stern.de