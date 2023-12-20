Knife attack - Expert witnesses describe injuries in Brokstedt trial

Medical experts have reported on the victim's injuries in the murder trial surrounding the fatal knife attack on a regional train near Brokstedt. The body of the 17-year-old girl who was killed had 27 stab wounds, a senior physician from the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the UKE Hamburg told the Itzehoe District Court on Tuesday.

A stab wound to the upper body, which injured the lungs, and a stab wound to the thigh, which injured an artery, were directly relevant to the death. Some of the other injuries were superficial, while others could also have been fatal if they had taken only a slightly different course. "There was no evidence of an active defense," said the professor. No chronological sequence of the crime could be deduced from the pattern of injuries.

The accused Ibrahim A. followed the trial largely uninvolved. Even when the experts explained pictures of injuries, he rarely looked at the screen. Most of the time, the Palestinian, who was 34 at the time of the crime, looked at the empty table in front of him.

The public prosecutor's office accuses Ibrahim A. of attacking passengers with a knife on a regional train from Kiel to Hamburg near Brokstedt on January 25, 2023. Two young people died, a 17-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who was two years older. Four other people - two women and two men - suffered serious injuries. According to the prosecution, the accused acted out of frustration over an unsuccessful appointment with the authorities in Kiel. The public prosecutor's office accuses the man of murder.

An assistant doctor at the Institute of Forensic Medicine reported nine to ten cuts and stab wounds on one of the survivors, a 22-year-old who was ultimately able to knock the knife out of the perpetrator's hand. Some were superficial, others were deeper. In addition, the nose had been injured by a bite from the attacker, the doctor said.

The trial, which has already lasted more than 20 trial days and involved more than 60 witnesses, is currently scheduled to continue into the spring.

