Research - Expert: PhD students have good job opportunities in Thuringia

According to an expert, many young academics discard the career goal of academia in the course of their doctorate. According to Gunda Huskobla, head of the Graduate Academy at the Friedrich Schiller University Jena, only around half of doctoral students would even consider a career at a university from the outset. Of these, only 15 percent end up in research, the rest leave the university.

Graduates have good job opportunities in Thuringia, particularly in the optical industry, she continued. But Weimar, with its cultural institutions, also offers good opportunities for humanities and social science graduates. There is also a high density of non-university research institutions in Thuringia.

Basic knowledge of German is important

Unlike in some major cities, however, a basic level of German is necessary in many places in Thuringia, said Huskobla. According to the Ministry of Science, where a number of stakeholders from the higher education sector recently discussed the topic, around 28% of the 5,900 doctoral students at Thuringian universities came from abroad in 2022. In 2020, there were still 5700 doctoral students in Thuringia. In this context, however, Huskobla also spoke of a "corona kink" among prospective doctors in 2020. At least in Jena, the numbers were higher before the pandemic.

Huskobla went on to say that issues such as working hours, but also dependency on professors and abuse of power, continue to be an issue for young scientists. At the University of Jena, countermeasures are being taken in the form of counseling services and workshops.

