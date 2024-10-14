Expert opinions on the safety of the cleaning items in your household?

Many individuals think that buying things from a shelf or purchasing items in a retail store means there's no risk involved or they fully comprehend what they're acquiring, mentioned Tasha Stoiber, a senior scientist at the Environmental Working Group (EWG), an organization that explores and champions for safer products. However, this notion is misguided.

The EWG has discovered over 2,000 cleaning products available on the American market that could potentially contain compounds linked to health issues such as asthma, chemical burns, and even cancer risks.

Identifying what's safe and what's not can be challenging when shopping, particularly in the era of "greenwashing," a term used to describe when companies employ deceptive tactics in their product labeling or marketing to appear more natural and eco-friendly, explained Jennie Romer, the deputy assistant administrator for pollution prevention at the US Environmental Protection Agency.

"People are becoming more aware of how these products can affect our health," Stoiber pointed out. "In the United States, however, transparency remains poor."

Maintaining a clean and hygienic home is crucial for preventing diseases, asserted Brian Sansoni, senior vice president of communications, outreach, and membership at the American Cleaning Institute.

"The correct use of cleaning products contributes substantially to public health and the overall quality of life in various settings, such as homes, offices, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, restaurants, and the wider community," he further stated. "The coronavirus pandemic and cold and flu seasons have highlighted this reality."

Here's what specialists want you to remember about cleaning products and making safer choices.

The components in your cleaners

Cleaning products can include volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which comprise an extensive array of chemicals, informed Dr. Natalie Johnson, an associate professor of environmental and occupational health at Texas A&M University School of Public Health.

VOCs are gases that can be released from solid or liquid compounds, as stipulated by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). These chemicals can cause issues like eye, nose, and throat irritation, damage to the liver, kidneys, and central nervous system, according to the federal agency.

The severity of these effects relies on the frequency and intensity of exposure, and the concentration of VOCs is typically more significant indoors, mentioned the EPA.

One challenge is that the list of potentially harmful chemicals is extensive, and sometimes it can be challenging to discern from an ingredients list exactly what you will be exposed to if you use a product, said Romer.

However, there are resources to facilitate quick reference of the best options on the shelves when shopping, Johnson noted.

The EPA has a Safer Choice label, and products that receive this designation do not contain chemicals linked to cancer, fertility problems, and other health risks, Romer informed.

Romer's husband recently visited the store to replenish their laundry detergent, but he forgot which kind they usually prefer. After a quick search on the Safer Choice database, he was able to identify the products meeting the EPA's criteria, she shared.

VOCs fall under a broad category of chemicals, some of which are naturally occurring, some helpful in removing dirt, grease, and stains, highlighted Sansoni. Manufacturers have implemented measures to manage their emissions, he added.

"Regulators have established limitations on the VOCs in most consumer products over the past three decades, and the industry has collaborated with governments and regulators to decrease VOC concentrations to keep them well below levels that would be deemed harmful," Sansoni explained.

It's not just about what you use. It's about how you use it

Not only the kinds of cleaners you use, but also how you use them, could potentially raise concerns, as acknowledged by experts.

Some of the risks associated with using cleaners at home are due to improper usage, such as mixing bleach with products containing ammonia –– a common ingredient in tile or multipurpose cleaners, for instance, pointed out Romer.

Mixing disinfectants can also generate toxic fumes, she warned.

"Always read and follow the guidelines or the instructions on the product label," emphasized Romer.

The frequency of usage can also amplify the risk that harmful chemicals pose, Johnson underlined.

"The old adage in toxicology is that it's the dose that makes the poison," she outlined.

It's essential to consider exposures for vulnerable populations, such as pregnant women, those with asthma, and children, stressed Johnson.

"Children aren't just little adults," she remarked. "They're still developing. ... A significant portion of my research focuses on how exposure to air pollutants during pregnancy or early infancy may predispose children to long-term disease risks such as allergy development, particularly asthma."

Making cleaner changes starts with small steps

Transforming your entire cleaning supply cabinet at home isn't the ultimate remedy to this issue, as mentioned by Stoiber.

"Minimizing exposures through shopping alone isn't realistic to expect because it's impossible to avoid all exposures," she acknowledged. "However, being attentive to these matters can make a difference."

Small adjustments can produce significant results, and a gradual approach can prevent feeling overwhelmed when limiting exposures to harmful chemicals, Stoiber suggested.

Discarding all the cleaners you have and beginning anew isn't friendly from an environmental perspective, so instead, begin by conducting an inventory, Romer advised.

You might discover that some of those products are recommended by the EPA or EWG, she indicated.

For the remaining items, once you use up a cleanser, consider replacing it with a recommended option, Johnson proposed.

There's also a substantial amount of cleaning that can be accomplished with items you already have at home, like vinegar, baking soda, and lemon juice, suggested Stoiber.

Another approach to minimizing exposure to potentially hazardous chemicals involves more cleaning, which doesn't involve the cleansers you're using at all.

"Maintain your vacuuming and dusting routine," Stoiber suggested. "Quite a few of these chemicals don't stick to the products they're in. Instead, they end up as dust. Either we stir up this dust, breathe it in, or we fail to wash our hands after touching it and then consume something, and voila! We're exposed to those chemicals through dust."

In simpler terms, keep up with regular vacuuming and use a damp cloth to wipe down surfaces. This will help decrease the amount of these chemicals you're inhaling or accidentally ingesting.

