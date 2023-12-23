Society - Expert: No all-clear when it comes to right-wing extremism

Reiner Becker, head of the Hesse Democracy Center, warns of a further increase in right-wing extremism and anti-democratic sentiment in Hesse and Germany. The number of anti-Semitic incidents has risen sharply, especially since the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on October 7.

In addition, the trend of recent years that the hard core of the right-wing extremist scene is becoming more confusing has been confirmed. And activities are taking place in secret, including plans for attacks - as was recently demonstrated by the arrest of a suspected right-wing extremist in the Limburg-Weilburg district.

Becker is also concerned about the rise of the right-wing populist AfD in the state elections in Hesse and Bavaria. According to Becker, the party has now "fully established itself" as the "parliamentary arm of parts of the far-right movement".

The development also goes hand in hand with a certain familiarization with how social and political discourse is now conducted. As social challenges and crises tend to increase, the problems are likely to become even more acute, warned Becker.

