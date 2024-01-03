Flood situation - Expert: High water pressure increases risk of dike breaches

According to an expert, the water pressure, which has already lasted for days, and rising water levels in some places are currently increasing the risk of local dyke breaches. "So far, we have not seen any dyke breaches, as the technical flood protection works well and, above all, the disaster relief is excellently organized," said Torsten Schlurmann, head of the Ludwig Franzius Institute of Hydraulic, Estuarine and Coastal Engineering at Leibniz Universität Hannover, to the German Press Agency on Wednesday. In many places, however, dykes have been weakened as a result of the flood situation that has persisted for days. Now that water levels are rising again after continuous rainfall, the strain on the dykes is becoming even greater.

"The dykes provide sufficient protection against flooding as long as water does not accumulate on them over a longer period of time," said the Professor of Hydraulic and Coastal Engineering. The stability of a dyke then depends on many different factors, such as how great the gradient is between the pressure caused by the water level in the river and the land side of the dyke, what material the dyke is made of and what subsoil it is standing on.

It is therefore an important task of the emergency services to constantly monitor the dykes, for example with dyke runners on the ground or with the help of drones from the air. This is because signs of a possible dyke breach can be recognized in advance. The higher the water level in the river and the longer the damming lasts, the more water is pushed through the dyke, said Schlurmann. "What can then inevitably happen is that the water washes out material from inside the dyke. The dyke then loses its internal load-bearing capacity. As soon as water seeps through the dyke and leaks out on the land side, this is a sure sign that danger is imminent."

Measures must then be taken immediately, for example by securing such areas with sandbags in so-called spring cades, a dyke defense technique. The scientist does not expect the situation to ease until the weekend.

Source: www.stern.de