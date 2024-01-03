Health - Expert against extreme fasting after a festive feast

If you want to get back on track with your family after the festive feast, you should do so carefully: nutrition expert Regina Ensenauer advises against extreme fasting. In her opinion, eating a little less at the table is a good start. "Paying attention to quantities applies to all age groups," says the head of the Institute for Child Nutrition at the Max Rubner Institute in Karlsruhe in an interview with Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

To get back into a sensible everyday mode, a lot of exercise is necessary in any case. "That may sound banal, but it's not an easy task for many people," says the university professor and pediatrician. Especially when schools and daycare centers are closed, families need to consciously plan joint activities - from walks to visits to the zoo. People often only eat out of boredom. It is therefore important to look for and offer alternatives.

Ensenauer emphasizes the role model function: "If I don't take a step back myself, I can't expect my child to take a step back. As adults, we have a huge responsibility here." In addition to eating slowly and consciously, the quality of the food is important. This also applies to dessert. "It can also be fruit instead of cake." Salad with chicken breast could be offered as an alternative to fatty sausage or large meat dishes.

Sweet drinks are a big problem. The expert advises diluting them with plenty of water if they are served at all. However, she emphasizes: "Water itself is the best alternative as a drink. Sweet drinks, on the other hand, should be regarded as sweets." This can also be communicated to grandparents.

The nutrition expert is skeptical when it comes to special protein foods for athletes: "There's nothing wrong with a natural food. It provides many other important nutrients." This is extremely important for the growth and development of organs, especially in children. The professor also believes it makes little sense to give the youngest children special children's foods such as fruit pouches as a supplementary food instead of fruit or carrot porridge - even if it is natural fructose, the sugar content is often far too high.

The Institute of Child Nutrition is part of the Max Rubner Institute (MRI), which is the Federal Research Institute for Nutrition and Food. The MRI advises the Ministry of Agriculture and conducts research into nutrition and food.

