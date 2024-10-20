Experiencing travel in the extended wheelbase Bentley Bentayga – a touch excessive.

Unconventional Luxury Vehicles Gaining Popularity, Consider Examples Like the Ferrari Purosangue and Rolls-Royce Cullinan With V12 Engines. Bentley, However, Sticks with a V8, Providing a Long-Wheelbase Version Upon Request. ntv.de Took a Spin in It.

What actually represents the epitome of a politically incorrect luxury SUV (for automotive enthusiasts who secretly adore such vehicles)? A warlike appearance? As many cylinders beneath the hood as possible? Or perhaps the prospect that activists may deflate your tires while parked in the city, largely due to the vehicle's overall appearance?

The Bentley Bentayga is a viable option for the latter, but in comparison to a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, it can appear more moderate. Furthermore, the powerplant under the hood is the EA825, an impressively robust 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, which can be considered relatively standard across the Volkswagen Group. While the once-popular W12 engine has since been retired from the Bentley catalog, this might disappoint Bentley customers with extreme preferences, who enjoy making an impression with their vehicle.

However, Bentley has managed to transform this automotive rebellion into an opportunity. Offer the extended Bentayga variant, dubbed the "EWB" (Extended Wheelbase), and select a bold color scheme. The test car is resplendent in the rich purple hue "Damson" with a "Silver Storm" roof (Silver Storm over Damson), showcasing polished 22-inch Mulliner-design wheels, and a striking chrome grille. Without a doubt, it stands out.

Ultimately, these details have a greater visual impact than the extended wheelbase extending from 3 to 3.18 meters and the resulting length of 5.31 meters. Those who are well-versed in such matters will quickly identify the substantially extended rear doors (longer than the front doors), which add a touch of regality to this exclusive Bentayga, although not quite reaching the opulence of the opposing-opening doors on the Ferrari Purosangue or Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The EWB Bentayga Is Not Exactly Groundbreaking Among Luxurious SUVs

The EWB Bentayga serves as the foundation for luxurious SUVs, although it still has the power to impress outsiders. Particularly upon entering. The second row boasts luxurious individual seats with electric adjustment and ample legroom, as is expected.

However, the emotional factor is the crystal glass set with a cooled compartment situated between the two seats. Enjoying champagne in a Bentayga? Completely possible. However, as an abstainer, I prefer the comfort of the front left seat over the undoubtedly extravagant rear compartment boasting every imaginable luxury. Here, resplendent with individual screens for entertainment and collapsible tables, one might wonder - why? Indulging in a meal while driving? Hardly fashionable, given the potential crumbs. Working? A possibility.

But then comes the EA825, challenging that notion. With its impressive 550 PS power, the engine tempts to a few exhilarating moments of full acceleration. It's astonishing how the twin-turbo propels the 2.5-ton beast with its formidable 770 Nm forward. While it is not the most powerful engine on the market (with 1000 Nm in existence), the sensational force transmitted through the eight-speed automatic transmission feels impressively firm and deep.

And it is the visceral British engine that truly stirs the soul. It does not merely penetrate the otherwise well-insulated passenger compartment, but also reaches onlookers through masterfully stage-managed, quad exhaust pipes.

The Bentayga Behemoth Remains Active

What the Bentayga colossus, perched atop rather taut than undefined air springs, does not do is feel agile. Despite its active stabilizers fighting centrifugal forces in corners and even turning the rear wheels a few degrees. No, it feels powerful, and that is how it should be, regardless of the driving mode. Powerful equals robust, an ethos still valued at Bentley. Not all elements inside the opulently equipped interior are carved from solid stone, as perhaps they once were in the Mulsanne, considered by some to be the last true Bentley.

The steering wheel levers, also reminiscent of the platform sibling Audi Q7, may leave one perplexed. However, let us move on, for the Bentayga remains a vehicle of extremes. The duo-toned paint alone costs approximately 20,000 euros, an amount that could fund a new, more modest car for many. Furthermore, the "Airline Seat Specification" is an entertaining yet entirely unnecessary option, allowing the rear seat to recline into a rest position, a la first-class seating on an airplane. Almost, but not quite a bed, sadly. However, the cushions are climate-controlled and offer the option for massage on request. What else?

And to assert the Mulliner specification (H.J. Mulliner tailored Bentley and Rolls-Royce with metal for 60 years), a corresponding inscription is included on the glossy piano black decor. To summarize, a Bentayga may lack a V12 ignition, but it still manages to dance far from expectation, and can be personalized to varying degrees of understatement or ostentation, depending on the chosen options. Such as the EWB Mulliner. And it even boasts considerable space, hence, it is blessed with practicality. After all, rationalization can be convincing.

Now, the prospective buyer needs to show some guts when their controversial ride faces off against bulky SUVs. They also need deep pockets, as generating a 400,000-euro invoice for a uniquely customized Bentayga isn't exactly a walk in the park. The big question is if this SUV has what it takes to become a timeless classic like the beloved coupes and sedans of the brand that car enthusiasts can't help but admire as they pass by. Fingers crossed, it happens.

