- Experiencing Paralympic Day in Paris entails:

Paralympic Pursuits and Peak Performances

Athlete Markus Rehm aims for his fourth Paralympic golden leap in long jump at Paris 2024. Cyclists eye their next potential medal victories in the Paris region. Dressage rider Regine Mispelkamp captivates attention in Versailles.

Paralympic Day's Spotlight

10:00 AM: Regine Mispelkamp seeks to secure a medal in Versailles after claiming bronze three years prior.

10:03 AM: Andrea Zeyen-Giles aims to replicate her 2021 Paralympic success in the individual time trial, taking place on the cycling track in Clichy-sous-Bois.

8:29 PM: Prosthetic long-jumper Markus Rehm is tipped to grab the gold medal. Known as the Paralympic powerhouse, Rehm has remained undefeated since 2012, 2016, and 2021.

Competition Coverage

ARD will air live broadcasts from 11:15 AM to 3:00 PM and 8:15 PM to 10:15 PM. Moreover, several competitions will be available for individual streaming on sportschau.de and zdf.de/sport.

