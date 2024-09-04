Three vehicles encounter an incident - Experiencing lull in vigilance while driving leads to accident, leaving three individuals harmed.

A 56-year-old driver's brief distraction on the B109 highway heading towards Pasewalk led to a road mishap involving three victims in Anklam, part of Vorpommern-Greifswald. As per the police, the driver dozed off behind the wheel, drifted into the opposite lane, and smashed into a 31-year-old woman's car. Her car spun wildly before eventually stopping. Unfortunately, a 42-year-old man's vehicle didn't manage to avoid the collision and hit the spinning car.

The elderly driver and the 31-year-old woman sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospitals. The 42-year-old man endured only minor injuries. Police reports claimed that the financial losses totaled 61,000 euros.

