- Experiencing downpours and intense thunderstorms in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland.

In Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland, some parts are forecasted to have scattered thunderstorms and heavy rains this mid-week, as reported by the German Weather Service (DWD) based in Offenbach. The DWD predicts that these thunderstorms will roll in during the daytime on Wednesday, starting from the southwest and moving northeastward. They caution about localized downpours being intense. The rain is expected to lessen in the evening.

On Thursday, the sky will be unpredictable, with sunshine, clouds, and intense thunderstorms taking turns, accompanied by temperatures varying between 22 and 27 degrees Celsius. As the night approaches, temperatures will decrease to a range of 10 to 16 degrees Celsius.

By the weekend, the weather starts to brighten up, with temperatures potentially reaching 30 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, the intense thunderstorms predicted by DWD are expected to continue, posing a possibility of disrupting outdoor activities. Additionally, another round of thunderstorms might occur on Friday, adding to the volatile weather conditions.

