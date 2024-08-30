Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsHeavy

Experiencing an excessively warm summer in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

Summer's scorching heat bids its annual farewell in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. This region shattered its previous records this week.

 and  Ksenia Johnson
2 min read
In the northeastern region, the hottest day of the year thus far occurred on Thursday.
In the northeastern region, the hottest day of the year thus far occurred on Thursday.

- Experiencing an excessively warm summer in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

The scorching summer of 2024 wasn't any different in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. In the northeastern portion, the average summer temperature clocked in at 18 degrees, surpassing the international benchmark by 1.7 degrees as reported by Germany's meteorological service, DWD, from preliminary assessments of data collected from around 2,000 monitoring stations across the nation.

The average summer temperature across Germany was a sweltering 18.5 degrees, with a discrepancy of 2.2 degrees against the global standard reference period (1961-1990). As compared to the contemporary and warmer reference period (1991-2020, 17.6 degrees), the deviation was relatively moderate at 0.9 degrees.

Summer was a rollercoaster, starting out chilly and warming up towards the end. DWD confirmed that August concluded with an unusually significant temperature anomaly. While some regions experienced abnormal rainfall surges, the hours of sunshine generally remained within the predicted range.

The annual rainfall in the northeast amounted to approx. 180 liters per square meter, slightly less than in the 1961-1990 reference period. The sun graced the skies of MV with around 735 hours of daylight during summer, roughly 60 hours more than the reference period.

Record-breaking temperature in Anklam

Concurrently, the hottest temperature recorded this year in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern was logged on a Thursday according to DWD. The thermometer at Anklam's (Vorpommern-Greifswald district) weather station hit 34.5 degrees.

This temperature was the highest recorded in the state to date this year, as reported by DWD. Additionally, it represented the highest temperature ever recorded at an MV weather station on August 29.

Temperatures are predicted to drop slightly in MV over the next few days, with DWD forecasting temperatures ranging from 20 to 23 degrees on Saturday, and around 19 degrees at the coast. Temperatures on Sunday are anticipated to be between 21 and 24 degrees, with coastal temperatures hovering around 20 degrees.

Despite the predicted drop, the heatwave this summer in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern was so severe that the record-breaking temperature of 34.5 degrees in Anklam felt particularly heavy and unbearable on August 29. Even as temperatures begin to decrease, the heavy impact of the summer's heatwave continues to be felt.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

Law enforcement officials were dispatched to a disturbance in Recklinghausen on a Wednesday,...
Panorama

In Recklinghausen, regrettably, three law enforcement rounds resulted in the fatal shooting of an individual.

In Recklinghausen, regrettably, three law enforcement rounds resulted in the fatal shooting of an individual. During a law enforcement operation in Recklinghausen, a 33-year-old individual met their end, with authorities pointing towards a tense situation involving the deceased as the cause. Information is now surfacing that this person was grappling

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
Oliver Pocher expresses his heartache through performances: Oliver Pocher
Society

Lacking humor badly in Oliver Pocher's performances.

Lacking humor badly in Oliver Pocher's performances. Oliver Pocher consistently utilizes his ex-spouse as fodder for cheap chuckles. Is his comedy becoming overly extreme? Instead of acknowledging that both parties are part of a broken relationship, he once more opted to overstep boundaries. His children's mom

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public
Müller is required to shell out 80,000 Euros due to the application of unlawful emblems.
Society

Melanie Müller declines to acknowledge the verdict

Melanie Müller declines to acknowledge the verdict Pop star Melanie Müller challenges her conviction for making the Nazi salute. The lawyer representing the 36-year-old has filed an appeal, as per the Leipzig local court's announcement. The court had fined the Ballermann star a total of 160 daily rates

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public