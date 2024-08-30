- Experiencing an excessively warm summer in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

The scorching summer of 2024 wasn't any different in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. In the northeastern portion, the average summer temperature clocked in at 18 degrees, surpassing the international benchmark by 1.7 degrees as reported by Germany's meteorological service, DWD, from preliminary assessments of data collected from around 2,000 monitoring stations across the nation.

The average summer temperature across Germany was a sweltering 18.5 degrees, with a discrepancy of 2.2 degrees against the global standard reference period (1961-1990). As compared to the contemporary and warmer reference period (1991-2020, 17.6 degrees), the deviation was relatively moderate at 0.9 degrees.

Summer was a rollercoaster, starting out chilly and warming up towards the end. DWD confirmed that August concluded with an unusually significant temperature anomaly. While some regions experienced abnormal rainfall surges, the hours of sunshine generally remained within the predicted range.

The annual rainfall in the northeast amounted to approx. 180 liters per square meter, slightly less than in the 1961-1990 reference period. The sun graced the skies of MV with around 735 hours of daylight during summer, roughly 60 hours more than the reference period.

Record-breaking temperature in Anklam

Concurrently, the hottest temperature recorded this year in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern was logged on a Thursday according to DWD. The thermometer at Anklam's (Vorpommern-Greifswald district) weather station hit 34.5 degrees.

This temperature was the highest recorded in the state to date this year, as reported by DWD. Additionally, it represented the highest temperature ever recorded at an MV weather station on August 29.

Temperatures are predicted to drop slightly in MV over the next few days, with DWD forecasting temperatures ranging from 20 to 23 degrees on Saturday, and around 19 degrees at the coast. Temperatures on Sunday are anticipated to be between 21 and 24 degrees, with coastal temperatures hovering around 20 degrees.

Despite the predicted drop, the heatwave this summer in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern was so severe that the record-breaking temperature of 34.5 degrees in Anklam felt particularly heavy and unbearable on August 29. Even as temperatures begin to decrease, the heavy impact of the summer's heatwave continues to be felt.

