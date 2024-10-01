Experiencing additional frustration failed to alleviate issues at FC Bayern.

When Aston Villa humiliated Bayern back then, they were just starting out. Now, the Premier League team is filled with prominent players. Bayern's latest manager, Vincent Kompany, has already experienced this firsthand. Yet, this time around, everything is supposed to be different.

As they confront their past ghosts, Kompany and his Bayern teammates are plagued by bitter memories. The last time Kompany faced off against Champions League opponent Aston Villa, he was so enraged that "not even a cold shower" could soothe him. The Munich team also failed to recover from their humiliating defeat against the underdog in the 1982 European Cup final with a "good night out." And this time? "It's a mystery," says board chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen, "we have no clue what's coming our way."

Following their final training session in Munich and a two-hour flight, the team will head to Birmingham, England's second-largest city. After that, it's off to the fairways! Bayern's team, including injured ankle player Harry Kane and golf enthusiast Thomas Müller, will be delighted to stay at The Belfry, the world's best golfing hotel.

Kompany has no time for this luxurious retreat. His goal is to build on their impressive 9-2 victory over Dinamo Zagreb and secure the top spot in the table. Sporting director Max Eberl believes there's no better person for this task than Kompany. "Vini and his coaching staff know the Premier League like the back of their hand," says Eberl. He expects "an incredibly intense match," with Villa playing "high-powered football" under experienced coach Unai Emery.

Kompany knows this all too well. At the end of December 2023, he lost to newly-promoted FC Burnley in the electrifying Villa Park and was disappointed about several questionable referee decisions. Sporting director Christoph Freund expects another thrilling encounter. "We're in for a real treat," he says.

In a stadium steeped in history. "It's quite traditional," says Dreesen. The Munich scouting team's images revealed narrow entrances that you'd have to trudge through. Once inside, fans are transported back to Villa's biggest victory, their most humiliating defeat in Bayern's history. A massive banner on the North Stand features the words of legendary commentator Brian Moore when Peter Withe scored the winning goal in the 1982 European Cup final, earning Villa the trophy. For the Munich team, which included iconic players like Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Paul Breitner, it was their first major final loss, and Paul Breitner once spoke of the "deflating after-party" afterwards.

Back then, Villa was a little-known team, but now Emery's squad boasts a stellar lineup: Argentina's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, center-back Pau Torres, defensive midfielders Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans, attacking midfielder Ollie Watkins, and former Bundesliga stars Leon Bailey and Ian Maatsen.

"It's going to be a tough battle," says Bayern captain Manuel Neuer, "they're hard to beat." Expert Kane describes Villa as "a strong team that belongs in the Champions League." But regardless of Villa, Neuer emphasizes, "it all comes down to our pressing, our reaction to losing the ball, and our ability to create spaces." He adds with conviction, "that's what matters, and it's what we need to focus on." So, no more icy showers or visits to the hotel bar for the Bayern team.

