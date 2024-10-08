Experiencing a Slump in Automotive Demand by Continental

Major automotive supplier Continental is grappling with decreased consumer interest. This challenge is particularly prevalent in Europe and North America, where the automotive sector is facing pressure, as reflected in Continental's second quarter financials. The quarter was lackluster, despite anticipation of a further sales downturn in North America. On a positive note, cost-saving measures are proving effective, leading to an anticipated boost in profitability in the automotive division during the third quarter, despite lower sales. Price discussions are progressing favorably, with the majority of outstanding issues expected to be resolved in the third quarter. Continental remains confident in its full-year projections.

The tire segment is performing as expected. However, the ContiTech division is grappling with weak industrial demand, primarily in Europe and North America, with few signs of improvement in the near future. Consequently, the division's profit margin for the third quarter may fall short of the full-year prediction. Continental will release its quarterly report on November 11.

At present, Continental is undergoing corporate restructuring, with a focus on revitalizing its struggling automotive division with the aim of eventual divestment. This restructuring process has led to substantial layoffs globally, particularly in administrative roles.

Despite the corporate restructuring and the challenges in the automotive sector, Continuent's successes in cost-saving measures are expected to boost profitability in the third quarter. Regardless of the weaker performance in the ContiTech division, the company remains optimistic about its full-year projections, citing promising developments in price discussions.

