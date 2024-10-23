Experiencing a sense of being treated like baggage, American Airlines faced a hefty fine of $50 million for infringing upon the rights of passengers with disabilities.

The Department of Transportation, in conjunction with the Justice Department's civil rights division, unearthed numerous serious breaches of disabled passenger regulations committed by American Airlines between 2019 and 2023.

Speaking at a press conference, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg revealed that American Airlines had mistreated and damaged "thousands" of wheelchairs and neglected to offer appropriate assistance to disabled passengers, leading to major safety concerns and inconvenience for customers.

Buttigieg quoted a disabled traveler who expressed her frustration, saying, "I was treated like baggage, so I no longer fly," underscoring the severity of the issue. "The era of putting up with substandard treatment of wheelchair users on planes is over," he concluded.

The issue gained traction on TikTok with a viral post depicting American Airlines baggage handlers pushing a wheelchair down a chute connected to an airport jetway in November 2023.

The Department of Transportation statement acknowledged that these issues aren't exclusive to American Airlines and that claims of wheelchair mistreatment and insufficient assistance are rampant across other US airlines. The agency has ongoing investigations into similar violations at other carriers.

Buttigieg announced that the fine imposed on American Airlines was the largest of its kind. As part of the penalty against the airline, the Department of Transportation mandated that American Airlines invest $25 million as a "credit" towards the total $50 million fine. This investment would aim to minimize cases of damaged wheelchairs and facilitate significant infrastructure upgrades. Failing to meet these requirements would result in additional fines totaling $25 million.

In a response, American Airlines admitted to investing $175 million in 2023 on services, infrastructure, training, and technology, resulting in a 20% enhancement in wheelchair and scooter handling performance since 2022.

However, the airline acknowledged that despite improvements, there are instances of disrupted service, untimely provision, or harm to passengers or their equipment. American Airlines assured that it takes all complaints and claims with utmost seriousness and strives to rectify them promptly.

