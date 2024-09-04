- Experienced a marital divorce following eleven years of shared affection

For over a decade, businessperson Tijen Onaran (39) and entrepreneur Marco Duller-Onaran (41) have traversed life side by side - eight of those years as wedded partners. However, the investor from the VOX startup show "Die Höhle der Löwen" has declared that they have chosen to "part ways privately". In a lengthy and joint statement posted on Tijen Onaran's official Instagram account, the former spouses also outline the reasoning behind this challenging decision.

It became evident that "two individuals, a couple, had evolved and surpassed the boundaries of their marriage". Although they are emotionally distraught by this change, they can reflect back on "a prosperous time together and numerous delightful memories". They are, however, determined to focus on the future. Despite the dissolution of their marriage, this future will not be entirely devoid of each other.

It is not the "typical trope", they express, when they mention that "they still feel a strong bond of friendship towards one another". Moreover, they plan to continue working together professionally: "We are just perfectly suited and have amassed an immense amount of success together. We also continue to work with the fervor and ambition that binds us to our shared enterprises. Exciting ventures lie ahead. As business partners, we remain connected."

Regarding their personal lives, they request empathy and to refrain from further inquiries at the end of their statement.

A Lioness since 2023

Born in Karlsruhe, she crossed paths with her future spouse shortly after her education. After approximately three years, they tied the knot. Beyond the entrepreneurial realm, she gained recognition from a broader audience when she replaced investor Judith Williams (52) in the 14th season of "Die Höhle der Löwen" in the year 2023. She is also featured in the current anniversary season, which commenced on Monday, alongside Carsten Maschmeyer (65), Ralf Dümmel (57) and others.

