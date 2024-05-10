Experience the regrettable AI entropy fashioned by Silicon Valley.

In the beginning, when the attendees are chatting about their thoughts on the park, an iconic character played by Jeff Goldblum (10/10, simply perfect) shares a farsighted speech that could be related to the modern discussion on artificial intelligence.

"You can't see the danger in what you're doing here, right John? Genetic power is something extraordinary that our planet has never witnessed before. But you handle it like a child who's just discovered his dad's gun. You stood on the shoulders of geniuses to achieve something as quickly as possible, and before you even knew what you had, you patented it, packaged it, and sold it," he explains.

His speech concludes with the iconic line: "Your scientists were so obsessed with whether or not they could do something, that they didn't stop and think about whether or not they should."

The least convinced member of the group is dismissed as a Luddite, and the narrative continues. AI skeptics - abundant in number and not necessarily linked to the fringe hat-wearing group - are urging Silicon Valley to slow down before introducing AI to the public.

The urgency from these skeptics, however, is being disregarded as they are treated like a laughing stock. Tech companies, overjoyed with their powerful computing innovation, are acting as if they found their dad's gun.

Case in point: Apple and Google - who have notably contributed to advancements in technology - are jumping on the AI bandwagon to boost sales of their latest tablets and smartphones. Showcasing AI as a key feature, however, is a quick way to send the message to investors that they're on the leading edge, perhaps distracting them from the fact that these companies haven't produced any genuinely transformative technology in recent years.

A recent commercial for Apple's latest iPad caused an uproar online. The advertisement portrays a massive industrial press crushing objects that symbolize human creativity. The pieces crunched by the press include a piano, a record player playing Sonny & Cher's 1972 hit "All I Ever Need Is You," cans of paint, books, and an arcade console featuring Space Invaders. The process continues until the machine is revealed to be contained within the new iPad - Apple's thinnest and most powerful version, fueled by its state-of-the-art AI chip. Critics on Twitter had a lot to say about it.

Filmmaker Asif Kapadia commented: "It's the most honest metaphor for what tech companies do to artists, musicians, creators, writers, filmmakers: squeeze them, use them, not pay well, and take everything then say it's all their own."

Comedian Luke Barnett joked: "If you thought that iPad ad was weird, you should have seen the first cut where they lined up all of your favourite characters and shot them."

Apple subsequently apologized for the ad, stating: "Our goal is to always celebrate the various ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we're sorry."

Earlier in the week, Tim Cook (CEO of Apple) claimed that their powerful M4 chip would power their new AI tools. The statement amounted to: "Hey Wall Street! People aren't buying our stuff anymore, but wait until we add AI bots!"

On the other hand, Google has been aggressively promoting their Pixel smartphone featuring AI-powered photo-editing software. Their advertisements, showing people using the feature to deceive their online followers, are attracting a lot of attention.

In the spots, one guy uses a trampoline to dunk a basketball, then edits the cover photo to appear he did it himself. An imperfect group selfie undergoes enhancements resulting in a fabricated episode of perfection. A father gently tosses his kid, only to have the ad manipulated to show the kid being sent higher into the air for no particular reason.

This is Google saying, "Look at us!". There's little reflection on the futility of it all. At its worst, it's distortion for the sake of distortion.

Our smartphones and tablets were made to make our lives better, helping you leave your house and go to the beach or meet up with friends through a well-rounded device that fits in your pocket.

In the near future, AI will supposedly turn these devices into helpful virtual assistants, doing all the mundane tasks we find tedious. The dream is that you utter "order my usual breakfast from the coffee shop near the office, I'll be there in 10 minutes to collect it," and the AI will execute the task without issue. But that future is still not here. For now, AI-powered features on tablets and smartphones seem to offer more underdevelopment than promise.

Warped visuals might seem harmless when shared on social media, but they can transform into powerful propaganda spread by malign actors. There's talk of Apple unveiling its own AI creations akin to ChatGPT, which could revolutionize web searches. However, generative AI bots are susceptible to giving incorrect responses and developing hallucinations. What happens when these bots run out of human-generated data and resort to creating their own text, like a snake devouring its own tail, is still a mystery.

Among those raising concerns are AI industry pioneers, who can be likened to Jeff Goldblum in the AI debate. They're not advocating for the eradication of AI, but rather serving as healthy skeptics, questioning whether we should proceed with these developments.

Obviously, we weren't privy to Apple's or Google's marketing discussions.

