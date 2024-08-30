- Expect showers and intense thunderstorms on Friday, followed by temperatures surpassing 30 degrees once more.

Following a damp Friday in North Rhine-Westphalia, folks can anticipate a pleasantly uneventful weekend in various locales. As per the German Weather Service (DWD), there'll be some clouds and rain on Friday. Some regions might even encounter thunderstorms with intense downpours in the early hours, especially in the morning.

The southern part of the state is predicted to experience continuous rain and thunderstorms until evening. This could involve heavy showers, winds reaching up to 55 kilometers per hour, and hail. The DWD suggests that temperatures will peak at 22 to 26 degrees Celsius, with a mild to moderate breeze.

According to DWD, on Saturday, the sky over North Rhine-Westphalia will be partly cloudy, with rain in certain areas to begin with. Subsequently, the weather will predominantly be sunny to overcast, with scarcely any rainfall. Temperatures will fluctuate between a maximum of 23 to 26 degrees Celsius in the northern regions and 26 to 29 degrees Celsius elsewhere.

On Sunday, the weather will primarily be sunny with occasional clouds. In the mountains, there might be sporadic showers and thunderstorms. DWD forecasts temperatures to increase to highs of 28 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Despite the predicted sunny weather on Sunday, the mountains in North Rhine-Westphalia may still encounter sporadic thunderstorms. The overall weather pattern for the weekend across the region, as suggested by the German Weather Service, promises a significant improvement compared to the harsh weather conditions experienced on Friday.

