- Expansion of assistance for crime victims is underway.

Individual aid for crime victims in Berlin is set to be provided more promptly. After a successful trial run, the proactive service center, often referred to as such, is now an integral part of victim support, as declared by the Senate Department of Justice. Over 3,300 individuals who have been victims of a crime have already benefited from this service.

Justice Senatorin Felor Badenberg (CDU) highlighted that this is an unprecedented project across the nation. "We proactively provide aid to those affected by criminal offenses. A groundbreaking approach that elevates victim support to new heights," mentioned the Senator.

Law enforcement extends a helping hand to victims when they submit a report.

The distinctive aspect of this method is that victims are directly approached by the police when they file a report to determine if they require assistance. If they do, their contact information is passed on to the service center, which then selects the most suitable facility from a network for the specific situation. This offer was extended during the pilot phase from August 2021 to March 2023 at Police Directorate 2 in Charlottenburg, Wilmersdorf, Spandau, and Moabit.

Backed by the Senate Department of Justice, the project is now being implemented at Police Directorates 2, 4, and 5 of the Berlin Police, as well as certain divisions of the State Criminal Police Office. The remaining directorates will be incorporated according to the latest information.

As Interior Senator Iris Spranger (SPD) put it, "We aim, with the involvement of all parties, to ensure that every affected individual receives expert aid swiftly and effortlessly." Police President Barbara Slowik described the service center as a "beacon project."

From the standpoint of Eva Schumann from victim support's management in Berlin, the protection of victims in Berlin has attained a fresh highpoint with this. The feedback from those impacted by criminal offenses has been highly favorable.

This proactive approach towards victim support aligns with the broader goal of achieving justice for all. The service center's effectiveness in providing aid promptly has been commended by law enforcement and victims alike.

