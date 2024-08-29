- Expanding research opportunities at the University of Halle

Halle University is set to acquire additional research space in the near future. The Julius-Kühn-Haus in Halle will undergo renovations, funded by the state, as revealed by the SPD state parliamentary group. The Finance Committee has endorsed an investment of approximately 30.8 million euros.

The structure has been unoccupied for a considerable period. Previously, it served as an Institute and teaching facility for the agricultural and nutritional sciences of Halle University. Reportedly, construction on the building is scheduled to commence within a year, with completion anticipated by August 2028.

Various entities like the Landesstudienkolleg, language center, and several university institutes are slated to inhabit this space. "We're delighted to see an end to this building's years of vacancy and anticipation, now that an architecturally significant structure will once again serve a purposeful function," commented Andreas Schmidt, spokesperson for finance, representing the SPD faction.

