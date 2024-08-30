- Expanding organic farming means less livestock, particularly pigs and cattle.

** evolution of farming in Saxony-Anhalt** has seen a shift over the past decade. As per the State Statistical Office and Agriculture Minister Sven Schulze (CDU), there's been a persistent push towards organic farming. Data from the Agricultural Structure Survey shows a substantial drop in the population of sheep, cattle, and pigs in Saxony-Anhalt over the last decade.

Michael Reichelt, the President of the State Statistical Office, commented, "The agriculture in Saxony-Anhalt is undergoing a transformation due to the rising concern for ecosystem preservation and advancing technologies."

Simultaneously, it hasn't lost its economic importance. In 2022, agriculture in Saxony-Anhalt saw an addition of approximately 20,800 jobs, according to the statistics authority. Agriculture contributed almost 1.9 billion euros to the state's gross value added, which is roughly 2.6% of the total gross value added in the region. Only in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern does agriculture account for a higher percentage, at 3.7%.

Organic farming trend

In 2023, around 600 farms embraced organic farming. Since 2013, when there were 342 such farms, this number has almost doubled. Similarly, the area dedicated to organic farming has doubled, as per the state office. In total, organic farming covers around 10% of the entire agricultural area.

The population of cattle has decreased by 19.5% (268,200 animals in 2023) over the last decade. The number of pigs has dropped by more than 27% (895,000), and the number of sheep has decreased by 29.5% (62,500). However, the number of chickens has seen an increase of over 51%, reaching nearly 13 million in 2023, bucking the national trend. Even in animal husbandry, the trend towards organic farming is clearly visible.

