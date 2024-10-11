The revered 167-year-old publication, initially named The Atlantic Monthly, is boosting its publication frequency from 10 issues to 12. This marks a return to monthly release for the first time since 2002.

This growth strategy, seemingly contradictory in this digital era where numerous magazines and newspapers are reducing their publication frequency or ceasing operations entirely, underscores "the exceptional journalism our team produces and the enduring influence of a visually appealing, high-quality magazine," stated editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg during an interview with CNN.

Owned by philanthropist billionaire Laurene Powell Jobs, The Atlantic reported a return to profitability earlier this year and surpassed the one million subscriber mark.

A significant portion of these subscribers enjoy both the physical and digital versions of the magazine, with Goldberg expressing a desire to elevate the print frequency. "We aim to meet our readers where they are, and our readers adore the print edition," he mentioned.

Print media possess certain qualities that transcend time and boast unique features in a world saturated by digital screens. "The brilliance of print, and particularly a print magazine, lies in its ability to remain stationary for you," Goldberg elucidated. "It doesn't nag or blink, it simply waits for you to read and enjoy it. People continue to find intellectual and aesthetic satisfaction from print."

This rediscovered appreciation for print media also explains the continued popularity of certain books, luxury magazines, and literary journals.

The Atlantic's expansion takes place amidst a challenging period for news organizations, many of which have been compelled to implement major cutbacks as their traditional business models succumb to the digital age. In the face of decreasing social media referrals and television viewership, news outlets have been compelled to devise new subscription products as a survival strategy.

"Inertia was never an option for me for more than a brief vacation," Goldberg communicated to The Atlantic's staff in a memo. "We are entrusted with a vital mission and operate within a ruthless industry, so we must persist in our growth and innovation daily to outdo our rivals."

Despite the unconventional nature of augmenting the print cycle, Goldberg asserted that it benefits not only subscribers but also The Atlantic's writers, who still cherish publication in print.

Goldberg also revealed plans to bolster the reporting staff, particularly in health coverage and the interplay between national defense, technology, and global conflicts.

"My aim is for The Atlantic to become the go-to destination for readers seeking enlightenment and understanding in these areas," Goldberg shared with the staff.

The expansion of The Atlantic's publication frequency to 12 issues per year can be seen as a strategic move in the business world, aiming to capitalize on the appreciation for high-quality print media in the face of digital competition. Goldberg's desire to elevate the print frequency indicates a recognition of the unique value that print media brings to readers, providing a relaxing and intellectual experience that digital platforms cannot replicate.

