- Expanding investigation into alleged electoral tampering in Saxony

The Saxony state election is tainted by alleged tampering incidents. During the processing of postal ballots, tampered ballot papers were uncovered in several constituencies, as reported by the police. Mysterious individuals had concealed the initial mark and instead endorsed the far-right minuscule party, Freie Sachsen. The State Criminal Police Office is now handling the probe. Previously, the "Saxon Newspaper" had shed light on the matter.

Approximately 130 tampered ballot papers have surfaced. The police had disclosed early morning that investigations were underway due to suspicion of electoral fraud. As per current intel, around 117 ballot papers were counterfeited in various Dresden constituencies. Also, 14 fake ballot papers have been reported to the authorities from two electoral districts in the Radeberg district, situated in the southwestern Saxon district of Bautzen.

Election committee considers invalid ballot papers

Upon enquiry from the German Press Agency, the election authority in Dresden revealed that constituencies like Dresden electoral districts 36011 and 36012 in Langebrück, situated in the northern Dresden, were impacted. In electoral district 36012, the Freie Sachsen party saw an extraordinary surge, garnering 10.2% each with 59 direct and 60 list votes. In total, the minuscule party managed 2.2% in the state election.

Due to the ongoing investigation and the ongoing election review, Markus Blocher, the Dresden election supervisor, is keeping mum at present, according to a city spokesperson. The state election leadership was informed about the anomalies on Monday, and a complaint was filed. The county election committee will make a decision on Thursday - concerning the potential invalid ballot papers as well - and will establish the conclusive outcome of the eight Dresden constituencies.

AfD points to "major electoral fraud"

The Freie Sachsen party, like the Saxon AfD, is categorized by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution as a right-wing extremist endeavor. According to their statements, they are a party-backed neo-Nazi group, former NPD functionaries, and other scene members or sympathizers.

On their Telegram channel, the Freie Sachsen party refuted any involvement in the ballot paper manipulation. "Of course, that's ludicrous, over 50,000 Saxons had marked their cross for us," it stated there.

AfD social politician André Wendt, however, alleges a "major electoral fraud" detrimental to the AfD. He demands that all votes in Saxony should be scrutinized or recounted.

