- Expanding forest blazes not causing concern among specialists

The blaze in Jüterbog's vicinity hasn't shown signs of slowing down. As per the fire department's spokesperson, it's now over 67 hectares wide, expanding from the 51 hectares it was on Thursday night. A helicopter dropping water and two fire trucks are present, with 32 firefighters working hard to contain it.

No cause for panic yet, reported Brandenburg's forest fire chief Raimund Engel to DPA. 'This fire is by no means threatening', Engel said. No inhabited areas or infrastructure surround it.

'The fire could still spread up to the fire lines', Engel warned. Fire lines are wide paths or open spaces accessible to firefighters, from which they can combat the fire. According to the fire department, the flames haven't yet reached these fire breaks yet.

Engel thinks it's unlikely the fire will leap over these lines. These lines are often vast clearings. At less spacious spots, firefighters will double their efforts to prevent a leap. 'I'm hopeful', said Engel.

Munitions buried beneath the ground increase firefighting challenges

The forest fire in the abandoned military training ground near Jüterbog, Brandenburg, ignited on Thursday at 11:40 a.m., for reasons unclear. Fire department chief Rico Walentin had previously presumed the fire would spread initially. The presence of old ammunition in the soil complicates firefighting operations. A water-dropping helicopter was already in action on Thursday.

Last year, a fire affected about 700 hectares of this same location. Firefighters were on site for days. Aircraft and helicopters battled the fire from the skies. A similar fire broke out in the same forest area in mid-August.

Despite the fire department's efforts and the wide spread of the fire, it has not yet threatened any inhabited areas or infrastructure.

